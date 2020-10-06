GENEVA — Quinn Hogan, Brian Nardone, and Abraham Porschet have been named commended students of the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Geneva High School Principal Greg Baker will present a letter of commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corp., which conducts the program, to the trio of seniors.
About 34,000 commended students nationwide are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although they will not continue in the 2021 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, commended students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2021 competition by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.