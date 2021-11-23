GENEVA — The latest recipients of the Geneva Scholarship Associates fund are beginning to explore a variety of academic fields and interests during their first semester.
With interests spanning art history, economics and entrepreneurial studies, three Geneva High School graduates – the latest recipients of scholarships from Geneva Scholarship Associates (GSA) – are engaging with campus during their first semester. They join 10 additional GSA scholars currently enrolled at HWS.
Continuing her passion for art that began in high school, Audrie Fazio ’25 plans to major in studio art or art history. In the classroom, she’s taking the First Year Seminar “Monkeys, Morality and the Mind” with Associate Professor of Philosophy Greg Frost-Arnold and is interested in joining Arts and Design Collective and Day of Service activities.
At Geneva High, she was a member of Band, Drama Club, Art Club, Green Club and Rotary Interact.
As a member of the Hobart cross country team, Jaheim Jackson ’25 has transitioned well from the Panthers to the Statesmen. Jackson has run in five of Hobart’s seven races this year, posting his fastest 8-kilometer time of the season during the CCOC Championships at Seneca Lake State Park.
In the classroom, his interests rest in economics, and he is enjoying his service-learning class “Economics of Caring” with Professor of Economics William Waller that bolsters his belief in volunteerism. He also participated in Day of Service activities offered through the Center for Community Engagement and Service Learning. At Geneva High, Jackson volunteered at the Geneva Community Center and was a member of the National Honor Society.
After attending Finger Lakes Community College for a year, Laila Taylor ’24 transferred to HWS. She anticipates building a major in media and society with a minor in entrepreneurial studies and says her favorite part about campus so far is “Introduction to Global Television” with Associate Professor of Media and Society Lisa Patti.
At Geneva High, she was a member of the National Honor Society and was involved with Geneva Heroes, Rotary Interact and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Her sisters, Sarah Taylor ’18 and Katie Taylor ’20, were also GSA Scholars.
Since its founding in 1968, GSA and the Colleges have awarded more than $2 million in scholarships to nearly 220 graduates of Geneva schools to support their enrollment at HWS.