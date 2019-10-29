NEWARK — The Newark Middle School’s Assistant Principal vacancy, created by John Ginter’s recent departure to become the new principal of Lincoln School, is being filled this school year by Kari Hamelinck, who has been serving as an instructional coach in Newark Central School District’s three elementary schools for four years.
The Board of Education unanimously approved her one-year interim appointment effective through June 30, 2020. Ginter replaced Stephanie Miller at Lincoln School who left the principal’s job after three years here to become Geneseo Central School District’s Director of Pupil Personnel Services.
She began teaching Universal Prekindergarten at Perkins School in Newark in 2001, continuing in that role until June of 2009. During the 2009-10 school year, she served as an administrative intern at Kelley School.
The following two years she taught Kindergarten at Perkins and then taught third grade for three years at Kelley School until she became an instructional coach at Kelley, Perkins and Lincoln Schools in 2015-16.
The NMS administrative staff also includes Laurie Palmisano who last month became the new assistant principal at NMS and Kelley School as well as the new social emotional learning coordinator for the district.
Hamelinck, who earned her bachelor’s degree from State University College at Fredonia; her master’s degree in education from Nazareth College; and her administrative degree from SUC-Oswego, lives in Newark.