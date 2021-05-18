NEWARK — On May 4, Kelley School Principal Jeff Hamelinck learned he was this year’s recipient of the School Administrators Association of New York State Region 11 George Vito Elementary Administrator of the Year award.
Region 11 encompasses Cayuga, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben Wayne and Yates counties.
“I am honored and very humbled by this recognition,” Hamelinck said. “I am extraordinarily fortunate to serve Newark kids, families, and the community alongside amazing educators within our district, our BOCES, and certainly SAANYS Region 11. I regularly learn from these colleagues who inspire my practice and service to kids helping me become a better version of myself every day.”
Kelley School Assistant Principal Margo Lacure was delighted to learn of Hamelinck’s award since she nominated him and obtained all the letters of recommendation.
“They picked the right person. Jeff is 100 percent deserving of this award,’’ said Lacure. “He has genuinely served the school district and this community and this award recognizes his leadership.”
Now in his 23rd year as an educator in the NCSD, Hamelinck has served as Kelley School principal since July 2015. Three years before that he served as principal of Lincoln School from July 2012 until June 2015.
In December of 2013, he received WROC News 8’s Golden Apple Award given weekly to outstanding educators in the region.
Before becoming Lincoln School principal, he was an administrative intern/teacher on special assignment at Kelley School for the previous four years.
Born and raised in Newark, Hamelinck, who attended Lincoln School, spent the first 10 years in the NCSD as a primary teacher at Perkins School. He graduated from SUNY Fredonia in 1998, where he majored in elementary education. He then received his masterʼs degree in computer education from Nazareth College in 2001. Hamelinck went on to achieve national board certification in early childhood education in 2005 and received his certificate of advanced study in education administration from SUNY Oswego in 2009.
He and wife, Kari, who is assistant principal at Newark Middle School, have two daughters: Elizabeth, a fifth-grader at Kelley School. and Anna, a first-grader at Lincoln School.