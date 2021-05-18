NEWARK — Newark Central School District Board of Education President Russ Harris has received a distinctive Level 4 Board Lifetime Achievement Award from the New York State School Board Association.
NYSSBA’s recognition program is comprised of four achievement levels which are reached by accumulating points by participating in various training activities including state-mandated training workshops, board officer’s academy, legal workshops and attending the organization’s convention.
“Thank you, Russ for all of the time and dedication you put into being a member of the Newark Board of Education,” said Superintendent Susan Hasenauer, who presented him with the NYSSBA plaque at the May 5 school board meeting. “The countless hours and the 17 years you have dedicated to our students and the entire Newark school district is to be commended and is greatly appreciated.”
Although the NYSSBA plaque shows he’s earned the benchmark 500 points for the Level 4 Lifetime Achievement Award, Harris actually has accumulated 645.
Harris also will be recognized at the annual NYSSBA convention, receive free registration to one of the annual conventions and be recognized in NYSSBA’s On Board magazine.
Harris served on the NCSD Board of Education from 1993 to 2003 and was vice president during the 1999-2000 school year.
He was reelected to a sixth three-year term on the board of education in May 2020 and is currently serving as board president for the fifth consecutive year.
He has been an officer in the Four-County School Boards Association for six years and is currently first vice president.