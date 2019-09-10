GENEVA — The Geneva Historical Society will host a free tour of a Civil War encampment at 2 p.m. Sept. 27 at Rose Hill Mansion, 3373 Route 96A.
The rain-or-shine event is for homeschooled families.
The encampment will be staffed by the re-enactment group Reynolds’ Battery L 1st New York Light Artillery.
Families can circulate among seven stations at their own pace to learn about aspects of military and civilian life.
There will be an optional 15-minute tour of the first floor of Rose Hill Mansion.
Admission is free, but space is limited and registration is required.
To register, call (315) 789-5151.