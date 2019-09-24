GENEVA — The Geneva Historical Society will host a free homeschool tour of a Civil War encampment on the grounds at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27 at Rose Hill Mansion, 33 73 Route 96A.
The encampment will be staffed by the reenactment group Reynolds’ Battery L 1st New York Light Artillery. Participating families can circulate among seven stations at their own pace to learn about aspects of military and civilian life like music, artillery and weapons, camp life, leather working, forging, provisions, and medical care. Homeschooling families with children of all ages are welcome to attend.
This program will be conducted rain or shine from 2 to 4 p.m. There will be an optional 15-minute tour of the first floor of Rose Hill Mansion at the conclusion of the tour.
The program is free to attend, but advance registration is required. Space is limited. A minimum number of participants are required.
To reserve a space, call the Geneva Historical Society at (315) 789-5151. The Reynolds Battery Civil War program is funded in part by the Nelson B. Delavan Foundation.
The re-enactors of Reynold’s Battery portray the Union Artillery unit (the troops servicing mounted firearms, such as cannon) organized by John A. Reynolds in Rochester in the fall of 1861. The soldiers served with the Army of the Potomac through the end of the war and saw action at Antietam, Fredericksburg, Chancellorsville, Gettysburg, the Overland Campaign and the siege of Petersburg. The current Reynolds’ Battery is certified by the state Department of Education as an educational organization.
The house is open through Oct. 31, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. The grounds are open year round, free of charge.
For more information about Rose Hill, call (315) 789-3848.