NEWARK — More than 420 attended the eighth annual Lincoln School Valentine’s Ball.
Pre-K through second grade girls and boys — many dressed in fancy, semi-formal attire — and their mothers, fathers, siblings and other extended family members attended the fun-filled event.
The Valentine’s Ball centered around the decorated gymnasium where upbeat music for dancing was provided by DJ Corey Comer.
As he has done in recent years, Comer played “The Cupig Shuffle” several times.
Pre-Kindergarten teacher and a member of the PTA subcommittee that planned the Valentine’s Ball, Stephanie Joyce said Lincoln School students learn and practice the song and dance and practice it in their music classes before the event. She said it’s important because the whole focus is essentially anti-bullying and “spreading the love at Lincoln School” like in the book “The Cupig Shuffle” by Erin Canty.
Kindness arrows, with compliments or kind messages on them, written by students and others, were posted in the hallways.
Pizza, milk or water and colorful Valentine cookies were served at the “Sweetheart Dinner” in the cafeteria.
The cookies were made and donated this year by Nina St. John, owner of Nina’s Sugar Cookies in Williamson. The milk was donated by Bryne Dairy in Newark.
The cost of the entire event was underwritten by the PTA.
A family photo station by Joyce and her husband, Karl, took photos along with Winston Vargas, a retired photographer. Karl Joyce edits all the photos and the couple donates a free 4-inch-by6-inch photo to each person photographed.
Valentine-related craft stations were set up in two classrooms and in the Pre-K and Kindergarten hallway.
At the end of the evening, children were given a Valentine’s Day stamper with a wish attached to it.