GENEVA — The public is invited to attend a virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new pre-school playground at the Jim Dooley Center for Early Learning. The event, which will be streamed via Facebook Live on the Finger Lakes Heath Facebook page (www.facebook.com/Finger-Lakes-Health-170836596288701/), is set for 2:45 p.m. Friday.
The developmentally appropriate playground was installed at the Center in October through a community build that engaged close to 90 volunteers. Completion of the project was made possible by hundreds of gifts from community businesses and individuals; grants from the Ralph C Wilson Jr. Legacy Fund for Youth Sports and Geneva Rotary; and proceeds from several years of Cubby Chase 5K/10K events.
The ribbon-cutting will honor and thank those who made the dream of a new playground a reality. The Center’s children are making thank-you greetings, and some will observe the ceremony as they enjoy some outdoor play time. All children will be treated to Cubby Bear cookies.
With the preschool playground in place, fundraising efforts continue for the second phase of the project — providing a new playground for the Center’s 2- and 3-year-olds. The Jim Dooley Center hopes the community will participate in this campaign to reach their goal of $39,000 for this phase.
There are two ways to donate:
• Mail a check made out to Finger Lakes Health Foundation to 196 North St., Geneva, NY 14456 (please indicate in the memo “Jim Dooley Center for Early Learning Playground”).
• Donate online at www.flhealth.org/make-a-donation/make-a-donation-form and designate to “Jim Dooley Center for Early Learning Playground.”