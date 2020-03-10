SYRACUSE — The office of Rep. John Katko, R-24 of Syracuse, is accepting entries from high school students residing in his Congressional District for the annual Artistic Discovery Congressional Art Competition.
This nationwide competition is sponsored by members of the House of Representatives and gives young artists the opportunity to showcase their talent. Winning pieces from each Congressional District are displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.
“I invite young artists from Central New York to submit artwork,” said Katko. “This contest represents an important opportunity to highlight the immense amount of talent locally. I encourage all interested high students to participate”
Guidelines for submission are:
Artwork may be up to 26 inches wide by 26 inches tall by 4 inches thick, must be two dimensional, be original in concept, design, and execution, must not weigh more than 15 pounds, and may not violate any U.S. copyright laws.
Accepted artwork includes paintings (including oil, acrylics and watercolor), drawings (including pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink, and markers), collage (must be two dimensional), prints (including lithographs, silkscreen, and block prints), mixed media, computer generated art, and photography.
Artwork must be submitted with a completed copy of the competition release form to one of Katko’s district offices by April 16.