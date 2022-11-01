Kelley Monson appointed to Geneva BOE

GENEVA — The Geneva City School Board of Education has appointed Kelley Monson to serve as its newest member.
Monson fills a seat vacated by Christen Davis, who accepted a position as a teacher in the district last month. Monson will serve through the May 2023 school board election, with the option of running for election to the remainder of Davis’ term, which expires in 2027.
Monson is chief operating officer and senior vice president at Finger Lakes Federal Credit Union, where she has worked since 2007. She is a graduate of Geneva High School and the mother of two Geneva City School District students. Monson has a Master of Science in cyber operations and malware analysis from Utica College and a Bachelor of Science in management in information systems from Empire State College, Saratoga Springs. She also has an Information Security Certificate and an associate’s in computer science, information technology, and network administration, both from Finger Lakes Community College.
“Kelley brings many excellent traits to our board, including a financial background, previous board experience, past work advocating for children in our community, and a long history of volunteering for our schools and participating in school building site councils,” said Board President Stephanie Annear. “We were thrilled to have seven impressive candidates apply. Each applicant demonstrated a strong investment in the success of our district and brought something unique to the role.”
“I have a passion for education and ensuring that we are setting our students up with ample opportunities to do well, not only in school, but to help successfully foster them into wonderful members of our community,” Monson said in her letter of interest to the board.
Monson noted she is a member of the Geneva Boys and Girls Club board, where she also serves on the Human Resources Committee. She also is a member of the Geneva Reads board and Finance Committee.
“I feel that I would be an asset to the GCSD Board because I am always open to hearing new ideas and collaborating with others to ensure that the best outcome is met,” Monson said.