NEWARK — The 16th annual salute to servicemen, servicewomen and veterans at Kelley School was a tribute to those who have served this country and those who are currently serving.
Following breakfast in the cafeteria with veterans and active duty military personnel enjoying breakfast with school children at patriotically decorated tables, the third-grade chorus, directed by Kelley general music teacher Libby Brozik, sang the National Anthem at an assembly.
Principal Jeff Hamelinck addressed the student body, recalling an incident last December when he saw two Marines about to visit a third-grade classroom. One of the men was a former student of Hamelinck’s from more than 15 years ago when he was a teacher at Perkins School.
“And now he’s serving his country and helping to keep us safe,” Hamelinck said. “There he stood in his uniform and I couldn’t have been more proud to see the man he has become.”
He also shared how his Dad’s father served in World War II; his mother’s father served in the Korean War; his uncle served during Vietnam; and his cousin’s husband is about to be deployed to Afghanistan. Hamelinck said none of these individuals spoke or speak much about their service, just quietly went about it with pride, honor and humility.
Hamelinck asked everyone to observe a moment of silence to honor those who died in combat and who are missing in action. Then three fifth-grade band trumpet players, Anthony DeYulio, Khy Salone and Brianna Bulman, played Taps.
In an audio tape recording, several Kelley School students thanked veterans and current service personnel.
Dennis Tellier, president of the Newark Veterans Council — on behalf of both the August Mauer Post 286 of the American Legion and the Arcadia Memorial Post 2883 — presented a plaque in appreciation of Kelley School’s annual salute to veterans to Hamelinck.
Then the Kelley School third-grade chorus sang “For the Good of the Many.”
After that, each branch of service was recognized by the playing of its theme song and showing their insignias on banners held by children.
A reception in the front foyer of the school for guests followed.