NEWARK — Margo Lacure, who has been an administrative intern at Marion Elementary School since September 2019, was appointed assistant principal at Kelley School Nov. 18.
The Newark CSD Board of Education vote was unanimous.
Lacure, a resident of Fairport who also has served as Marion Elementary School Multi-tiered System of Supports coordinator, will join the administrative team of Principal Jeff Hamelinck and Sara McLean, the latter the district chairperson for the Committee on Special Education.
Lacure will begin working at Kelley School Dec. 10.
“I am so excited to begin as the Kelley School Assistant Principal,’’ Lacure said in a press release. “I look forward to collaborating, creating and growing with students and staff everyday as we strive to reach our vision.”
“We are very much looking forward to having Margo join our team,” Hamelinck expressed. “As our interview committee can attest, Margo has many gifts and talents that she will bring to Kelley School. Her depth of MTSS knowledge, background as an ENL teacher, passion for every student to succeed and sense of fun will help us live our vision of becoming the best version of ourselves by building lasting connections through collaboration, critical thinking and creativity.”
Lacure, Marion’s K-12 English as a New Language teacher since May 2014, earned a bachelor’s degree in history from SUNY Geneseo, a master’s degree in Teaching English To Speakers Of Other Languages from Canisius College; and her administrative certificate from the University of Rochester in 2020.