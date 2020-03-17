NEWARK — Kelley School fourth-grade teachers Lacie Urban and Sarah Consentino wanted to refresh students they co-teach with the tenets of “Newark Pride,” the new behavioral expectations instituted for all Newark Central School District students.
The expectations — that all students’ behavior be safe, responsible, respectful and foster a sense of community in the schools — have been consistently integrated into school life and reinforced district-wide in age-appropriate signage and displays, classroom instruction and various activities including school assemblies.
Urban and Consentino had their students work on “Newark Pride” projects to reinforce the expectations.
“They created posters, videos, books, and songs about Newark Pride,” Urban said.
Three students, Maggie Cornwell, Ava Herrington and Aidan Jarzynka-Le, created a song together after Cornwell came up with the idea. At one point during their work, the trio asked to practice “You Can Show Your Newark Pride” in front of the class.
“They started singing it and everyone in the room went silent and listened to the three perform. The class chanted ‘Again! Again!’ At that moment we knew we had something special,” Urban said.
With such positive reaction from their classmates, Consentino said everyone thought it would be a great idea to have background music for the song.
The three practiced their song and Libby Brozik — who had been the vocal music teacher at Kelley and now teaches music at Lincoln School — developed and recorded the background music using Apple’s GarageBand application.
The trio was asked by Kelley School Assistant Principal Kerri Levine to perform the song at the end of the monthly “Newark Pride” assembly. Although Jarzynka-Le was unable to participate because of illness, Cornell and Herrington performed anyway, to the delight of the enthusiastic school audience who surprised the novice young performers when they began rhythmically clapping to the beat early in the song.
Cornwell hopes the trio can write more songs that inspire continuous adherence to the “Newark Pride” tenets and hope to work with the school’s new vocal music teacher, Dominic Vassallo, to produce background music for them.