KEUKA PARK — One of Keuka College’s newest academic programs has a new partner.
Students earning bachelor’s degrees in the College’s new Health Sciences program can now move seamlessly into the Doctor of Chiropractic program at Northeast College of Health Sciences, due to a new articulation agreement between the two colleges. The 3+3 program will enable Keuka College’s Health Science majors to enroll at NCHS after their junior year, completing their bachelor’s and doctoral degrees in just three additional years.
“We are extremely excited about this agreement between Keuka College and NCHS, because it creates a clear pathway toward a chiropractic degree and Keuka College students can be assured that their transfer credits will be accepted, saving students both time and money,” said Chris Alterio, Founding Dean of the School of Health and Human Services at Keuka College.
Aside from the ability to shave a year off their studies, Keuka College students will also be eligible for merit scholarships from NCHS based on their academic standing: $1,500 for a grade-point average between 3.0 and 3.499 and $2,500 for GPAs above 3.5.
Keuka College’s Health Sciences program was established in 2020 to meet the growing regional and national demand for health care professionals. The Health Sciences degree positions students for employment in a variety of health-related professions or continued graduate study.
The Seneca Falls-based NCHS – formerly New York Chiropractic College – was founded in 1919 and operated in the New York City area for some 70 years before moving to its current home in the former Eisenhower College location in 1991.
“We’re looking forward to additional opportunities for collaboration between Keuka College and NCHS that will serve the health care training needs for our region,” Alterio added.