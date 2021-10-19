Members of Keuka College and Northeast College of Health Sciences recently gathered to commemorate their new partnership. From left are Northeast College Vice President of Enrollment and Planning (and 1994 Keuka College alumna) Jennifer Sessler, Northeast College Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs Anne Killen (also a 1994 Keuka College alumna), Keuka College Division Chair of Applied Health and Wellness Kristen Bacon, Keuka College Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Bradley Fuster, and Founding Dean of the School of Health and Human Services at Keuka College Chris Alterio.