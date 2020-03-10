NEWARK — Kerri Levine, who has been the full-time assistant principal at Kelley School since July 2016, has been named Newark Central School District’s new director of pupil services.
She replaces Monica Stadler, who has accepted a position as director of pupil personnel services for the East Rochester School District.
“Kerri has capably served as the assistant principal for the last several years at Kelley School and has a long history as a special education teacher and K-12 administrator in Marion, prior to coming to Newark,” said Superintendent Matt Cook. “She’s the right fit for this job and we’re happy to be able to promote one of our own. I want to thank the interview committee, made up of teachers, therapists, teacher assistants, parents and administrators for all their assistance in the process.”
Levine earned her bachelor’s degree in special education and her master’s degree in literacy from Nazareth College and her educational leadership degree from the University of Rochester.
In her new role, Levine will be working with Sara McLean who is the district’s Committee on Special Education chairperson.
“I had the privilege of working with Sara when she was a school psychologist at Kelley School and I’m excited to continue our partnership,’’ she said.
Stadler served as assistant director of pupil services for a year and a half before becoming the director of pupil services in February 2019. Before transitioning into administrative roles, she spent 13 years as a special education teacher at Newark Middle School.
In the meantime, Robyn Ross-Squirrell, who is assistant principal at Newark Middle School and Kelley School, will fill in as full-time Kelley Assistant Principal.