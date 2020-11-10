NEWARK — And the winner is: cotton candy. The pink and blue-swirled ice cream flavor emerged as the clear winner by two dozen votes in the mock election held by Newark’s Lincoln School Nov. 3.
The official total was 97 votes for cotton candy and 73 for chocolate ice cream.
The pre-kindergarten through second-grade mock election was held on the same day the nation was voting for president and myriad other elected offices to teach children about the election process and the importance of voting. Organized by second-grade teachers Erin Lynch, Keara Foley and Danielle Beck, the Lincoln School election was preceded by primary election last week in second-grade classrooms where four ice cream flavor choices — vanilla, chocolate, birthday cake, and cotton candy — were narrowed to two choices.
Second-graders actively participated in the election process by making posters for the two ice cream candidates, which were then hung up in hallways throughout the school. Students also took turns manning the various polling stations in Room 210 and assumed roles such as greeter, ballot passer, ballot collector, and voting sticker distributor. Lincoln School teacher assistants Lisa Feagle, Kim Cooper, Mary Lasecki and Principal John Ginter monitored the second-graders while they helped the other classes vote.
The mock election was a hit. Students like Alex Meldrum enjoyed the process.
“I liked giving out the stickers,” Meldrum said. “Some kids said thank you and I liked that.”
“Voting is important because you get to choose,” said Julia Buisch, another Lincoln second-grader. “I liked voting for ice cream.”
Teachers at the Lincoln School also commented on the election event’s success.
“The second-graders really took their jobs during the election seriously. I am glad everyone got to experience the voting process,” Lynch said.
“It was fun for the students to be able to participate in Election Day just like their families and have conversations about an election too,” Foley added.
But the fun didn’t stop with Election Day.
On Nov. 6, all Lincoln School children were treated to cotton candy ice cream provided by nearby Joey’s Northside Market on North Main Street in Newark. The popular neighborhood convenience store has long been an enthusiastic community partner with the Lincoln School.