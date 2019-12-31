NEWARK — Lincoln School PTA ran it’s annual, non-profit Holiday Shop for students differently this year and it was hit.
Instead of being held during the school day for a week in December with classes taking turns visiting it and children purchasing all kinds of inexpensive holiday gift items for family members, it was combined with other activities on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 14.
“I think it went really well and we will continue to do this for years to come,’’ PTA President Leslie Klaver said.
The 2019 re-named “Lincoln Family Holiday Event” included:
• A Holiday Shop with elves to assist young shoppers in the gymnasium. There, students could make gift tags at a craft table and have their gifts wrapped for free with wrapping paper donated in advance, by Lincoln School families. There were also four holiday games for children to play
• Photos were taken in the Recess Room of children with Santa Claus by Newark High School senior Javier Vazquez, who is in James Zeger’s Advanced Photography class at NHS. Photos with Santa Claus were to be e-mailed later to parents of the students
• Cookie decorating was held in the cafeteria utilizing cut-out cookies made by Lincoln PTA secretary Kathy Eckert’s “Spirits of Tomorrow” 4-H Club members.
• Holiday stories were read in the music room by Newark Public Library Youth Services Librarian Alicia Vazquez and Youth Service Clerk Wendy Beman. The room was darkened for the occasion and made comfortable and cozy for listeners who sat on the floor while a “crackling fire” video played on the screen behind the readers
• Holiday movies were shown in the Flex Room.
• Hot cocoa with marshmallows and candy canes were served in the foyer by Lincoln School Principal John Ginter and Pre-K teacher Elaine Erb as children and their families arrived for the event.
• A Christmas tree raffle — one artificial and one real — was held.
Because the event was held on a Saturday afternoon, more than 50 families attended.
Having the different activities for children and their families allowed some parents the opportunity for one child to shop privately for gifts while another sibling was busy in another area of the school.
Both Klaver and Amber Benedict, PTA treasurer, said they were hearing a lot of good comments about the event being held on a Saturday and that there were other free activities for children that didn’t want to shop.
“It is a very family-friendly event and we’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback,” Benedict said.
Klaver also appreciatively noted the assistance of six Lincoln staff members and 8 NHS student volunteers as well as other family volunteers.
“We’d also like to say a special thanks to Kathy Eckert,” she said. “Kathy did a lot and without her, this event would not have been possible.”
Ginter was delighted with the success of the event.
“This was a tremendous opportunity for our Lincoln school families, and I am so grateful for the PTA for putting it on,” he said. “I am thankful for all of the volunteers and staff that made this a special event for the families. We look forward to this becoming a new holiday tradition at Lincoln School.”