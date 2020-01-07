NEWARK — The 28th annual second-grade pen-pal breakfast was held Dec. 10 in the Lincoln School gymnasium.
Second-graders served their senior citizen pen pals and a few other guests cheesy vegetable frittata, sausage links, hashed brown potatoes, fruit cups, quick breads, juices and coffee or tea.
The children, working with their teachers, made colorful place mats for guests and stocking ornaments.
After second-graders met their pen-pals, they sang and danced in a musical performance called “Deck The Halls.”
Erin Lynch’s class danced to “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and sang, “Snowman, Where’d You Go?” Keara Foley’s class danced to “Let It Snow” and sang “Turn Off That Nose!” And Danielle Beck’s class danced to “If I Were a Reindeer,” and sang “There’s Someone in the Chimney.”
The musical performance was co-directed by Mary Lou Bonnell, Lincoln music teacher and district music therapist and Lincoln School and Perkins School physical education teacher Michele Beachner who assisted with the production in various ways including by helping to teach the children their dances.
Before the performance began, Principal John Ginter told the audience that Bonnell would soon be retiring after 20 years in the district. He commended her for her many outstanding years of service, not the least of which included helping to produce the second-grader’s holiday concert for 17 years. She received a heartfelt, standing ovation from the audience.
Others assisting the program included reading teacher assistant Kim Cooper, Library Media Center teacher assistant Mary Lasecki and Lincoln teacher assistant Gina VerMeersch.
The Lincoln PTA purchased poinsettias for the event.