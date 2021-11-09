AUBURN — Literacy Volunteers is hosting orientation information sessions at its facility, located at 12 Allen St. The next session will take place tomorrow at 9 a.m.
Literacy Volunteer tutors assist adult learners in Basic Literacy or English as a Second Language, aiming to help individuals become independent readers and writers, or learn to speak English. Educational goals are based on the individual.
Orientation is required before becoming a volunteer. At the session, staff will give participants an overview of the agency, what a literacy tutor does, where tutors are needed, and what to expect from Training classes. More upcoming sessions are being scheduled. To register, or receive more information, call (315) 253-5241 or email literacycayuga@gmail.com.