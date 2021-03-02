NEWARK — The Four County School Boards Association is holding its annual seminar for prospective school board members virtually this year, from 9 a.m. to noon March 13.
During this event, school board candidates and residents from Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties will have an opportunity to learn about the role and responsibilities of public-school boards. The session will include a panel presentation as well as a question-and-answer session.
The seminar is free, although registration is required to receive the Zoom link. To register, visit www.fourcountysba.org and click on the date under “Current Events.”
School board elections throughout New York state will be held May 18.
Candidates for seats on boards of education must file petitions 30 days prior to the election, or 20 days for small cities. Call (315) 332-7294 to get more information.