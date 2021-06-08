SODUS — Twelve area students received scholarships through Reliant Credit Union’s 2021 Donald K. Rhine Scholarship program. The awards are open to any Reliant member who currently attends or plans to attend an accredited two- or four-year college full-time in the coming school year.
Created in honor of the founder of Reliant Credit Union, the scholarship is awarded to students who exemplify the credit union’s “people helping people” philosophy.
This year’s local recipients of the Reliant scholarship:
• Alexandra Briggs — Newark.
• Claire Consadine — Williamson.
• Anna DeWispelaere — Sodus Point.
• Rachel George — Newark.
• Olivia Green — Canandaigua.
• Kailey Kuhn — Marion.
• Daniel Mares — Sodus.
• Jonathan Parker — Farmington.
• Kailey Vernon — Marion.
Reliant has offered the scholarships since 1998, and has awarded more than $215,000 to members to date, including $12,000 in 2021.