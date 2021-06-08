Reliant Credit Union, which began locally in 1970, is a $550 million credit union serving more than 40,000 members. Eligibility is available to all who live, work, worship, attend school, or volunteer in Monroe, Ontario, and Wayne counties. Reliant currently has branches in Brockport, Canandaigua, Geneva, Henrietta, Irondequoit, Macedon, Newark, Sodus, and Webster. A full-service financial institution, Reliant offers a complete range of financial products and services, including mortgages. For information regarding membership or employment, contact the credit union at 800-724-9282 or visit reliantcu.com.