GENEVA — Geneva resident Efrain Lugo has been hired as the lead program assistant for the Afterschool Teen Café program at the Geneva Salvation Army.
Lugo was born in Rochester, but graduated from Geneva High School. He continued his studies at Finger Lakes Community College, majored in American Sign Language and graduated with an associate degree in arts.
“We recognized a need for an afterschool program for Geneva’s students and developed this program,” said Capt. Luis Martinez, one of the commanding officers of the Geneva Salvation Army. “It is available to anyone in the Geneva school district, grades 8 through 12 where English is their second language or are impacted by the challenge of living in poverty because of low income. These students need help with their homework to successfully graduate from high school on time.”
Martinez added, “Efrain is a perfect fit for it. He has created a strict guideline for the program. Time each day is dedicated to homework, reading, and a special activity such as gym, art, languages or cooking.”
“In addition to helping students succeed with their grades, I look forward to working with the community to create field trips for the students to learn different aspects of life,” said Lugo. “We recently attending an open house at FLCC and the students are genuinely excited about their future.”
A new program that is still being developed will teach financial literacy. The students will learn how to create savings, write a check, review stocks, etc. The program is expected to be in place in the next couple of months.
Lugo is also building relationships with the student’s teachers. “We email teachers regarding any missing assignments, tests or if there is extra credit work that can help. The stronger we can build the relationship between the student and teacher the better chance of the student succeeding.”
To be considered as a volunteer tutor, contact Lugo at efrain.lugo@use.salvationarmy.org.
The Salvation Army of Geneva is at 41 North St.
For more information, contact Capts. Luis and Nydia Martínez at (315) 789-1055. Or, look for the organization at facebook.com/SalvationArmyGeneva/.