CLIFTON SPRINGS — At 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, the door of the gallery at Main Street Arts opens and in walks Ana McConnon, age 9 of Phelps. She looks around the gallery, taking in the artwork on the walls, and sits on the bench in the middle of the room.
A few moments later, her mother Jocelyn and younger brother David enter and Ana brings them around the gallery telling them about her favorite pieces from the show — what materials the artist used, and why she enjoys them. How does this 9 year old know so much about the art and artists highlighted in the show? Ana was one of several students who took part in the After School Art Experience at Main Street Arts this past school year.
“My daughter begs me to sign her up for each session and is always eager to discuss what she learned and show me around the current exhibit,” Jocelyn said. “Through her excitement and eagerness to share, I also get to experience art through her eyes.”
The After School Art Experience is an immersive art experience that gives students the unique opportunity to create art in an art gallery. Weekly lessons are taught by artist and educator Pamela Viggiani of Canandaigua and are inspired by the artwork featured in current shows at Main Street Arts. Students talk about the artwork, learn about the artists, and then work hands-on with a variety of art media to make their own art inspired by what they see.
“To be given the opportunity as an art teacher to both educate children in the visual arts and actively engage them in the total gallery setting is very rewarding. The After School Art Experience offers children the ability to view and analyze artwork of a wide range of media and subsequently respond to what is seen by creating artwork of their own,” program instructor Pamela Viggiani said. “Participation in such an activity creates a heightened sense of awareness and promotes critical thinking skills that will carry on into adulthood. Instilling creativity and a love for art in children at a very young age and watching them grow into young artists could not be more gratifying!”
The after-school program at Main Street Arts makes art making and art appreciation accessible to young people from Clifton Springs and surrounding areas.
“Kids in this rural community can come into the art gallery, which is just minutes from some of their homes, and see contemporary artwork made mostly by artists from right here in upstate New York,” said Bradley Butler, executive director and curator at Main Street Arts. “In some cases, as in our annual national juried exhibition Small Works, students are able to see work from over a hundred different artists from all of the county within one exhibition.”
In addition to seeing a variety of artwork from different artists, participants in the program also get the opportunity to meet current artists in residence who work out of studio spaces on the second floor of the gallery — right on the opposite side of the walls where the after school program takes place.
“Typically, artists in residence invite the students into their studios, share with them what they are working on during their month-long stay at Main Street Arts, and in some cases, will even do a demonstration of a specific technique,” said Butler.
This past March, students learned about the work of Rochester artist Robert Ernst Marx who’s solo exhibition of paintings and prints took place during session four of the after school program. After learning about Robert’s work, students in the program prepared to make their own prints based on the work in the show. Printmaker Andrew Palladino of Boston, Massachusetts, who was one of the artists in residence at the time, was also able to do a demonstration on the gallery’s etching press right in his studio at the gallery.
“It is a very unique opportunity and we are excited to be able to offer those types of experiences to kids in this area!” said Butler.
The After School Art Experience is open to kids in grades 1 to 6. Sessions for the 2019–20 school year begin in mid-October and continue through mid-June. Students in grades 1 to 3 meet Wednesdays from 4 to 5 p.m. and each four-week session costs $60 per student. Students in grades 4 to 6 meet Thursdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and each four-week session costs $80 per student. A total of six four-week sessions are scheduled through the 2019-20 school year and each session explores a new exhibition taking place at the gallery.
For more information on the After School Art Experience and other programming at Main Street Arts, 20 W. Main St., visit www.mainstreetartsgallery.com or call the gallery at (315) 462-0210.