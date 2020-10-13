MARION — Voters in this Wayne County school district will decide the fate of a $14 million capital project on Dec. 8.
The Marion Board of Education approved the measure at its Oct. 5 meeting. The project includes upgrades to the elementary and junior-senior high school, along with the district’s bus garage and fueling station.
Roughly 87% percent of the cost will be covered by state aid, while the rest will come from the district’s capital reserve fund.
“We understand that these are challenging economic times, but the district’s conservative budgeting approach has put us in a position to begin this project now with no additional cost to the local taxpayer,” Marion Superintendent of Schools Don Bavis said in a press release.
Roof and elevator replacements, and restroom renovations, are planned for the elementary school. At the junior-senior high school, the track would be resurfaced and the scoreboard replaced. The roof of the bus garage and the transportation department’s fueling station would be replaced as well.
Improvements to the district’s fitness center and tennis courts will be listed as alternate items on the ballot.