MARION — The interim tag has been removed. Shane Dehn is the new principal at Marion Junior-Senior High School.
Dehn’s appointment was approved by the Board of Education at its Jan. 4 meeting. Dehn, who had been serving in an interim role since October, came to Marion in January 2018 as the assistant principal for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.
“Shane demonstrates the core values of our district every day by putting students at the heart of everything that he does,” Marion Superintendent of Schools Don Bavis said. “He has continued to show an innate ability to build relationships and find innovative solutions since coming to Marion and did an outstanding job as interim principal during challenging times this fall. I am thrilled that he will be filling this role on a permanent basis.”
“This opportunity is really a reflection of the community that I work in,” Dehn said. “This building has been through a lot since October and I am grateful for the students, staff and families for all of their support. My immediate focus will continue to be providing students with as many excellent opportunities in academics, the arts and athletics as possible.”
Dehn received his bachelor’s degree from SUNY Geneseo and earned his advanced certificate in leadership from SUNY Oswego. He worked in the Phelps-Clifton Springs District before coming to Marion.
Dehn lives in Walworth with his wife, Shana, and their two young children.