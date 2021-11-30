MARION — The Marion High School chapter of the National Honor Society inducted 11 new members Nov. 17.
Members were selected based on the four pillars of National Honor Society: scholarship, leadership, character and service.
Brianne Raes, a special education teacher at Marion Junior-Senior High School and a Marion graduate, served as the guest speaker. Superintendent Don Bavis led the Pledge of Allegiance and delivered the greeting, while Principal Shane Dehn offered the closing remarks.
Current NHS members Isabela Vargas, Alyse Buirch, Kayla McNutt, and Janet Jaramillo spoke on the four pillars of NHS, while Olivia Salisbury talked about the NHS emblem.
This year’s new members are as follows:
Class of 2022 — Delaney Szostak.
Class of 2023 — Alan Cruz, Meredith DeYoung, Alysha Kuhn, Jessica LaClair, Lucas Monroe, Ryan O’Leary, Micheal Phillips, Lillian Reitz, Faith Rinella, and Hailey Wurster.