MARION — Seven students were inducted into Marion’s chapter of the National Honor Society Dec. 2.
Founded in 1921, the National Honor Society recognizes and encourages outstanding academic achievement while also developing other characteristics essential to citizens in a democracy. Students in the National Honor Society are expected to continue to excel academically and also demonstrate good character, leadership and perform service to others in their community.
The new inductees:
Class of 2021
Abigail Pynn
Class of 2022
Alyse Buirch
Alleyna Fulton
Janet Jaramillo
Kayla McNutt
Olivia Salisbury
Isabela Vargas
They join current members of NHS Kristin Boerman, Liam De La Osa Cruz, Jacqueline DeMarco, Benjamin DeYoung, Michael Hamill, Jakob Hendricks, Anna Hofmann, Kailey Kuhn, Jason Lonneville, Jonathan Lonneville, Marci Steurrys, Alaina Taylor, and Kailey Vernon.
Marion’s NHS advisor is Shelly Thompson, and the NHS faculty council also is made up of Vanessa Hysell and Sharon Duffy.
Daisy Fantuzzi, an English teacher at Marion Junior-Senior High School, was a guest speaker at the event.