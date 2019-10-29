CLIFTON SPRINGS — Two more educators from Midlakes High School have been selected to join the New York State Master Teacher Program.
Richard Doan and Kyle Salisbury were among 228 educators statewide to join the program. Midlakes teacher Erin Everson was picked last year for the program.
It’s a highly competitive process spotlighting educators who teach math, science, technology, and other STEM-related courses. Both Midlakes educators thanked students, colleagues and school administrators for helping them get into the program.
“Without their collaboration and guidance, I would have never made it through this process to receive this opportunity,” said Salisbury.
Doan, a former varsity lacrosse coach, has taught chemistry, Regents chemistry, and Gemini environmental science through Finger Lakes Community College. He is currently the junior class advisor and Science Department chair.
“Being selected as a Master Teacher will allow me to strengthen my instruction in STEM as well as help my department,” said Doan. “I look forward to the opportunity to work with other Master Teachers and collaborate on best practices as well.”
Salisbury, the current boys varsity volleyball coach, teaches AP/Gemini calculus and geometry. He has also taught a variety of math and computer-related courses while at Midlakes High School. He currently serves as an assistant junior class advisor and is a member of Midlakes National Honor Society selection committee, Midlakes Theatre Experience awards committee, and the senior scholarship committee.
“To me, being named a Master Teacher means that I have established a solid foundation for my teaching as well as a strong connection with my school community,” Salisbury said. “More importantly though, it means that I am looking for opportunities to reflect upon, improve, and expand what I do as a teacher and member of the Midlakes community.”
As part of participating in the four-year Master Teachers program, Doan and Salisbury will:
• Engage in peer mentoring and intensive content-oriented professional development opportunities throughout the academic year;
• Work closely with pre-service and early career teachers to foster a supportive environment for the next generation of STEM teachers;
• Attend required regional cohort meetings, participate in and lead several professional development sessions each year;
• Receive a $15,000 annual stipend.
“I am excited by the challenges and rewards that the Master Teacher Program will present and what I can bring back to my classroom at Midlakes in the years to come,” said Doan.