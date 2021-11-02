MIDLAKES — The community came out to support Midlakes students and cheer on those marching in the parade around campus, which featured student-built floats, youth athletes, and an escort by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.
“I just think it is a good event to get the community back together after everything that has happened,” said Alyssa Chance, who participated in the parade with the other sophomores on a Monopoly-themed float. “It is where everyone can come together. Everyone is happy. It is really nice to have this back.”
Candy flew all over as students and school administrators tossed it to those watching the parade, the first in two years due to the pandemic. Last year, Midlakes was honored by emergency responders from several area fire departments and other agencies during a parade through Phelps and Clifton Springs recognizing its high school seniors.
The 2021 Homecoming parade saw students in grades 7-12 build floats based on different board games. The senior Class of 2022 built a float on Candyland. Juniors went with “Clue,” freshman picked “Twister” and Middle School students focused on “Guess Who?”
The Homecoming parade and game were the culmination of a week of activities that saw students embrace school spirit and show appreciation for school by dressing up to represent their favorite sports teams, display school, and class colors, wear clothes from different decades and dress up in other ways that were a bit “wacky.”
Students in grades UPK-6 had “Wacky Wednesday,” where they were encouraged to try a different hairstyle and wear clothes they wouldn’t typically wear to school. Students of all grades wore tropical shirts to school and dressed up in black and blue on other days.
“I get to enjoy looking very crazy, especially for Wacky Wednesday,” said Alex Mix, a sixth-grader. “It is always my favorite thing because I also like seeing other people’s crazy side. (Spirit Week) just gives every day a little bit of spice.”
For Decades Day at Midlakes Middle/High School, some students wore leather and pink jackets to represent the 1950s; others went more colorful as 1970s hippies and more.
The high school also came together for its Homecoming pep rally, which saw students compete in a tug-of-war, relay race and a few students try to make a half-court basketball shot for the chance to pie principal Frank Bai-Rossi.
Senior Nicki Sussman lined up on the midcourt stripe of the basketball court with her back to the basket. She ended up swishing the over-the-head shot. Mike Dehond, another senior, ran around the gym celebrating with other students after making his own shot. Both will get to “pie” the principal.
“It was great to have everybody back in the same gym again,” said senior Maggie Mahoney. “It was loud. It was exciting. I think it is one of the best turnouts we’ve had for spirit week since I have been here.”
The following Midlakes High School students were recognized during half-time of the Homecoming game:
Freshmen
- Thea Lewis
- Diallo Lewis
Sophomores
- Kianna Naval
- John Finewood
Juniors
- Cameron Walker
- Miguel Merced
Senior nominees
- Maeghan Mahoney
- Kyle Harrington
- Nicole Sussman
- Ricky Wright
- Olivia Tufano
- Mark Scoville
Senior court
- Carmin Contreras
- Zach Crawford