Midlakes hosts ugly sweater day
To help celebrate the holiday season and bring the community closer together in spirit, Midlakes High School Principal Frank Bai-Rossi is inviting the entire school community to celebrate the school’s annual Ugly Sweater Day.
Local residents, businesses, community organizations are encouraged to join. Put on your favorite ugly sweater, snap a school appropriate photo, and send it to uglysweater@midlakes.org by today. Submit your full name and organization or business to help spread some holiday cheer and let Midlakes students know you are thinking about them.
The district will post a gallery of photos at midlakes.org and highlight some of the best, most outrageous and adorable photos on its Midlakes Schools Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages on Wednesday.