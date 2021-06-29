PHELPS — Midlakes Middle School honored its students of the month for May.

Each was recognized by Midlakes faculty and staff for displaying outstanding character and consistently showing responsible, respectful, honest, and caring behavior.

The honorees:

Grade 7 — Aiden Loomis and Aeryn Maher.

Grade 8 — Alexa Davies and Maya Wilson.

