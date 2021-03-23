PHELPS — Midlakes High School has named Lyndsey Wright as valedictorian and Ryleigh Bradley as salutatorian of the Class of 2021.
Wright, the daughter of Jamie and Lynda Wright, plans to attend Cornell University’s College of Engineering to major in biomedical engineering. Her activities and achievements include National Honor Society, the Mary Hicks Preston Board, Student Council, Interact Club, Yearbook Club, Masterminds, class president, indoor and outdoor track and field, dance with Studio for the Performing Arts, NYSPHSAA Scholar-Athlete, High Honor Roll, Mastery in Math and Science, a Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Conference Ambassador, an attendant with Gary Sinise Foundation’s Soaring Valor trip to New Orleans, the University of Rochester’s Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglas awards, the Chemistry Achievement Award, and the Ontario County Youth Advisory Board Certificate of Recognition. She also has participated in Girl Scouts with Bronze, Silver and anticipated Gold Awards.
Bradley, the daughter of Tracey and Kevin Bradley, plans to study nursing at St. John Fisher College. She has enjoyed being a member of the school’s archery team, Interact Club, and Yearbook Club. She is a member of National Honor Society and has spent her high school years focusing on her studies, contributing to the community, and spending time with friends.
Bradley was offered a job at the Phelps Hometown Pharmacy at the beginning of her sophomore year and has been a technician there ever since. In getting a glimpse of the healthcare world, she realized she wanted to help others for a living.
Midlakes High School also recognized the rest of the academic top 10 in the Class of 2021. They are Isaiah Delgado, Abbey Herendeen, Jaycie Lannon, Paige Mattoon, Marissa Myers, Austin Sheffield, Cassandra VanDamme, and Jack Wellman.