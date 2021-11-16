PHELPS — Midlakes High School’s next theatrical production — set in the tiny town of Digalittledeeper during the California Gold Rush — promises good humor and a few loads of laundry.
“The Villain Wore a Dirty Shirt … OR … Always Wash Your Long Johns ’Cause It Makes a Lotta Cents” follows the light-hearted tale of Olympia Klenz and Sweet Sally, who run the town’s only “Tub and Scrub.” They accumulate a small fortune by collecting gold flakes from the miners’ laundry, which catches the eye of Phineas Flatworm, who starts developing his own get-rich quick plans.
Attendees to the show will find out if Sheriff Jack B. Nimble can turn back his blabbering ways to save the “Tub and Scrub” and win over Sweet Sally.
This family-friendly show was picked by students of the Midlakes Theatre Experience.
“The Villain Wore A Dirty Shirt” is directed by Midlakes High School English teacher Keith Childs. Carol Byron, Nancy Denisi, Susie Bonawitz, Tracy VanDamme, and Betsy Tuxhill are designing the costumes. The set is designed by Charlie King and Jon George. King also serves as the technical director and is assisted by Jason Dunham. Ross Gifford is lighting designer and Cris Brown, a graduate of the Midlakes program, designs publicity graphics for the show.
Students in the cast include Heather Belcher (Sweet Sally), Mara Deisering (Phineas Flatworm), Jennifer Petracchi (Olympia Klenz/Ophelia), Gabe White (Coyote/Mayor Haggle), Nicole Szalay (Lola-Lola), Carter Maslyn (sheriff Jack B. Nimble), Sarah Brown (Mrs. Mugwump), Alaina Krenzer (Ida), Karen Heffron (Little Lavania), Allison McMillin (Mayor Haggle), Hannah White (Irma).
“The Villain Wore a Dirty Shirt … OR … Always Wash Your Long Johns ‘Cause It Makes a Lotta Cents” by Tim Kelly will be performed in the Midlakes High School Auditorium, 1554 Route 488, Clifton Springs, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Second and third showings will take place at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets are $8 for adults and $7 for students and senior citizens. Tickets cost an additional $2 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at the Midlakes High School Office, Phelps Hometown Pharmacy, and Sandy’s Floral Gallery in Clifton Springs.