SENECA FALLS — LOCATE Finger Lakes and Lyons National Bank, a major sponsor of the Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!), selected Megan Marley from Seneca Falls as the winner of the first prize award in the Finger Lakes Community College Young Entrepreneurs Academy Investor Panel competition.
Along with a $1,200 award, the selection entitles her to compete for a $30,000 scholarship and other awards in the Saunders Scholars National Scholarship competition, sponsored by Rochester Institute of Technology, on June 26.
The Saunders Scholarship event is a national competition. Marley will compete with top student-run business winners from across the United States. The “Shark Tank” TV show-like pitch competition will be held for scholarship dollars and business start-up packages worth between $20,000 and $30,000.
Marley is completing her junior year at Mynderse Academy and was a participant in the LOCATE Finger Lakes and LNB-sponsored YEA! program at FLCC this year. At the Investor Panel competition earlier this spring, students wrote business plans and created investor pitches.
Marley was chosen by the Investor Panel selection committee comprised of Finger Lakes business and professional leaders for her startup business, Trendy Confidence. In her business plan, Marley strives to inspire her customers to be the best version of themselves, and her business mission statement is that if you believe in yourself — you can achieve anything!
“Lyons National Bank, Finger Lakes Community College, members of the Investor Panel and the entire Board of Directors of LOCATE Finger Lakes extend our congratulations and best wishes to Megan Marley for her innovation, entrepreneurship and selection to attend the Saunders Competition where she will represent the Finger Lakes region and compete among some of the brightest young people across the Nation,” said LOCATE Finger Lakes Chairman Mike Nozzolio.
The Young Entrepreneurs Academy is a program that seeks to educate and transform middle and high school students into entrepreneurs, inventors and innovators.
Registration for participation in the 2021-22 YEA! program is taking place now. Students between the ages of 12-18 are encouraged to apply. LOCATE Finger Lakes provides a $1,000 scholarship to cover the cost of tuition for each student successfully enrolled in the program. Applications are available by going to the YEA! website at: https://yeausa.org/about/introduction/. Search for: NY YEA! Finger Lakes Community College or NY YEA! Cayuga Community College. The Promo Code to waive the application fee is YEA20.