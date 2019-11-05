MARION — The Marion Central School District and Red Jacket Schools will host national speaker, Nathan Harmon, on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
Harmon is the No. 1 booked school speaker nationwide and addresses issues linked to peer pressure and bullying with the goal of influencing students to overcome adversity and make good choices. Harmon himself has overcome addiction and mental health issues in his life and speaks from the heart in his presentation titled “Your Life Matters.”
Harmon brings a riveting and life changing message to life that aligns with the vision set forth by Marion’s recently formed Alliance for a Kinder Culture. The Alliance, made up of community members and school personnel, seeks to identify additional learning opportunities for students and the community, in order to create supportive, inclusive and respectful learning environments.
Harmon will present to both Marion and Red Jacket students during the day on Wednesday, Nov. 13, with an additional community-wide assembly taking place that evening. The evening session is free to the public and community members are encouraged to attend. That assembly will be held at 7 p.m. at the Marion Junior-Senior High School auditorium, 4034 Warner Road.
To learn more about Harmon, visit yourlifespeaks.org.
For more information about the event, call (315) 926-2300, or email nmitchell@marioncs.org.