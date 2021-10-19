NEWARK — At the opening of the Sept. 1 Conference Day, Superintendent Susan Hasenauer told Newark Central School District staff the main focus of the new school year would be helping everyone feel welcome and safe at school because fostering a sense of belonging is one of the greatest factors in academic achievement.
That was the theme of the programming, activities, and decorations for the “We Belong In Newark” Superintendent’s Conference Day at Newark High School Oct. 8.
“Research suggests that a strong sense of belonging is associated with positive outcomes for students' academic achievement and wellbeing. They stay in school longer and have less absenteeism,” Hasenauer told staff before the day’s events began. “Belonging is an essential component of employee engagement. The greater the employee experience, the greater overall effectiveness we have as a team. When a person feels left out, they often distance themselves from their team and their work. Belonging is the feeling of security and support when there is a sense of acceptance, inclusion, and identity for a member of a certain group. It is when an individual can bring their authentic self to work, that together we can achieve more.”
Krista Lewis, Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction organized the conference day format along with instructional coaches, Robin Uveges, who retired in June as Coordinator of Professional Development, many other district staff and community partners to carry out Hasenauer’s 2021-22 school year emphasis on belonging.
A key component of the Oct. 8th conference day including two, three-hour-long Poverty Simulations in the gymnasium for various Perkins, Lincoln and Kelley School staff, depending on the session. NHS and Newark Middle School staff that participated in Character Strong Social Emotional Learning Instruction and Training Oct. 8 will participate in Poverty Simulations at a conference day March 18.
Poverty Simulation participants Oct. 8 role-played the lives of low-income families. Some were TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) recipients, some were disabled, and others were senior citizens living on Social Security. They had the stressful task of providing for basic necessities and shelter on a limited budget during the course of four 15-minute “weeks” including interacting with human service agencies, grocers, pawnbrokers, bill collectors, job interviewers, police officer and others.
Sandra Ordan, Director of MTSS (multi-tiered systems of support) and Innovative Programming for the Newark Central School District was in charge of arranging the Social Emotional Learning Instruction and Training sessions Oct. 8th that featured Conor Meehan- Character Strong Consultant/Trainer, a Massachusetts teacher, as facilitator of the sessions.
NHS. School Counselor and Department Leader Danielle McGavisk appreciated Meehan’s presentation.
“I loved his analogy that character development is not just one more thing on our plate — it is the plate,’’ she said.