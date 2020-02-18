GENEVA — For one night a year, New Vision Medical Careers Program students can show off their newfound skills and confidence for their families and biggest supporters.
It was one of those nights on Wednesday, Feb. 5, as several departments at Geneva General Hospital “opened their doors” for an open house meant to provide a “behind the scenes” and close up experience.
Each year, New Vision Medical instructor Laura Van Niel tasks her 17 students with giving an account of their favorite department rotations. It is estimated that GGH staff give over 2,000 hours of mentorship annually as this interdisciplinary program, a partnership between Finger Lakes Health and the Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES Finger Lakes Technical and Career Center has grown to give each student many clinical and nonclinical rotation experiences, from surgical services to child care, and from transport to dialysis.
Margaux Eller, a Mynderse senior, began the night with a testimonial speech on her own journey in New Vision Medical this year. Each student has taken their first steps in their medical education.
“It’s so important that you all see the incredible impact the mentors have here at Geneva General on your sons and daughters,” Van Niel remarked to a group of over 30 parents. “Thank you for entrusting us with your kids and we hope you see the value in this education program.”
The four departments on this year’s open house tour were the intensive care unit, emergency department, laboratory, and radiology. The students’ families were split into groups and escorted to each department, where the students described their rotation experience and answered questions.
“What an inspirational night! These students were so impressive,” one parent added. “It’s easy to see that they are all on their way to doing wonderful things! Thanks for giving us a window into the program.” Another parent was very sentimental in saying it was “a joy to witness the passion these students displayed, and I am truly grateful for the opportunity my daughter has in this program.”
During one part of the tour, Jeff Fultz, director of diagnostic imaging at Finger Lakes Health was quick to add “it is great to see these young people so engaged in this field. I hope you all as parents and community members see the importance of having these specialized services available so close to home.”
Over the last five years, New Vision Medical students have collectively earned nearly $7.4 million in matriculated college scholarships, and each year they earn nine college credits and 125 hours of clinical experience. Applications for the 2021 class are due March 16. For more information about how to apply, contact your guidance counselor or contact Career Center at (585) 526-6412. New Vision Medical is a program offered by Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES.
Margaux is joined by her fellow classmates representing the following school districts: Canandaigua Academy: Reilly Reber, Madison Ryan, Alena VonRhedey, and Sarah Weinel
Geneva High School: Camryn Bailey, Mitchell Burrall, Joel DeVries, Paige O’Brien, and Grace Whiteleather
Honeoye Central School District: Jacob Slocum; Marcus Whitman High School: Jacob Nemitz
Mynderse Academy: Margaux Eller and Michael Eller
Naples Central School District: Shaylyn McGory
Victor Senior High School: Renee Merriman
Waterloo High School: Sean Bronson and Sennett Turner.