NEWARK — During the wintry stretch of February weather, Newark Central School District UPK-12 Art Department Leader Courtney Dentel, who teaches art at Lincoln and Perkins schools, was thinking about winter-related art projects for her UPK and kindergarten pupils. That’s when Dentel hatched this idea: What if the children created warm winter sweaters for Mr. Fox, who doubles as the Newark Central School District mascot and Newark PRIDE fox?
Dentel and her teaching assistant at Lincoln School, Katherine Paddock, got to work on the project. They started by showing students examples of animal artwork done by Indi Maverick, a contemporary Mexican artist and designer.
In about four classes, students learned how to draw a fox, create textured fur and a patterned sweater, use a paint brush and watercolor paints, and create a snowflake-patterned background.
Dentel noted students also “made connections to the NSCD’s Newark Pride fox and our PRIDE expectations at school and in our community. “
The students reflected on PRIDE expectations and which one they wanted their own fox to show in the hallway displays. They include:
• I am SAFE.
• I am RESPECTFUL.
• I am RESPONSIBLE.
• I am PART OF OUR SCHOOL COMMUNITY.
Students signed their work that is being displayed in the halls at each school.
“Making connections across content areas, as well as exploring social-emotional learning, through the creative art making process is an important part of my philosophy of art education,” Dentel said. “Art making is a powerful tool that connects us to our self and to our communities in which we live.”