NEWARK — The Newark Central School Board of Education has adopted a resolution to authorize the appointment of Vicky Ramos, district superintendent of the Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES, as the lead search consultant for the position of Newark superintendent of schools.
Through this appointment, Dr. Ramos and the Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES will support a thorough search with the goal of appointing a new Superintendent. At the Nov. 4 Board of Education meeting, the Board determined that it is within the District’s best interest to conduct a closed search.
Through the closed, confidential search process, there is much involvement with District and community stakeholders. Feedback is collected prior to the development of the candidate profile and the Board’s confidential interview process. It is important to the Board of Education that all stakeholders have the opportunity to share their valuable feedback. All stakeholders are encouraged to share their feedback by participating in the confidential digital survey and informational meetings. The information gathered will be aggregated and used throughout the search process.
In the upcoming weeks, the Newark and W-FL BOCES websites will have information on how stakeholders can share their input through the on-line search survey and participating in meetings.
Any questions regarding the Superintendent Search Process should be directed to the Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES District Superintendent, Dr. Vicky Ramos, Search Consultant at 315-332-7284. For more information, please visit the Newark School District website at www.newarkcsd.org or the W-FL BOCES site at www.wflboces.org