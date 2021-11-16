NEWARK — The Newark Central School District will once again host the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra in the Newark High School auditorium on Friday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.
The event is being hosted by the Newark Central School District in conjunction with Wegmans, Lyons National Bank and the Greater Newark Chamber of Commerce.
“We are so happy to host the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra after being unable to do so last year because of COVID-19 restrictions. This will mark the 20th year we have hosted the RPO in our community. These holiday concerts in Newark are a wonderful annual holiday tradition that so many of us look forward to,’’ said Cynthia Briggs, NCSD Music Department Leader and Kelley School instrumental music teacher.
Dr. Paul Shewan, Interim Chair of the Department of Music and Performing Arts at Roberts Wesleyan College and conductor of the wind ensemble and orchestra, has been a guest conductor on numerous occasions including at RPO holiday concerts in Newark and will return for this performance.
Just as he was the guest baritone soloist at the 2019 holiday RPO in Newark, Dr. Jeffery McGhee, Professor of Voice at Roberts Wesleyan College, will be the featured soloist Dec. 3.
McGhee has appeared as narrator and soloist with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra in a number of concert programs and has also performed art songs and spirituals on the Live from Hochstein (WXXI) radio broadcast (2012, 2015) with Dr. Michael Landrum.
Admission to the RPO concert is $5 for students, $10 for senior citizens and $12 for adults. Advance sale tickets are available at the Newark and Lyons branches of Lyons National Bank and at Wegmans. Tickets will also be available at the door.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, audience members are required to wear face coverings. Before the concert at 6 p.m., music will be provided by the NHS Jazz Band and Fusion Percussion Ensemble in the gymnasium. They will be directed by NHS instrumental music teacher Robert Humphrey.