NEWARK — For the ninth year in a row, the Newark Central School District has been designated as one of the Best Communities for Music Education in the United States by the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation.
Now in its 22nd year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students. To qualify for the Best Communities designation, the NCSD answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities and support for the music programs. Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.
“For the ninth year in a row, we once again are fortunate enough to be recognized for the amazing music program that we have here in the Newark School District,” said Cindy Briggs, K-12 Music Department leader. “Thank you to the NCSD Administration for their continued support of Music in our Schools, especially during this unprecedented time.”
The Palmyra-Macedon and Wayne central school districts in Wayne County also received the designation, as did Honeoye in Ontario County.
The program recognizes outstanding efforts by teachers, administrators, parents, students and community leaders who have made music education part of a well-rounded education. Designations are made to districts and schools that demonstrate an exceptionally high commitment and access to music education.
It also recognizes the NCSD is leading the way with learning opportunities as outlined in the Every Student Succeeds Act. The legislation guides implementation in the states and replaces the oft-criticized No Child Left Behind Act that, legislation that emphasized testing — while leaving behind subjects like music. ESSA recommends music and the arts as important elements of a well-rounded education for all children.
Research into music education continues to demonstrate educational/cognitive and social skill benefits for children who make music.
In addition to music instruction provided daily by the NCSD music staff and many performances throughout a typical school year, some of the numerous other music-related activities the NCSD Music Department is connected with are:
• Homecoming.
• Memorial Day Ceremony.
• Veteran’s Day Ceremony.
• Eastview Mall holiday performances.
• Performances for adjudication at NYSSMA majors.
• Participation in junior and senior high-level ensembles at the Hochstein School of Music in downtown Rochester.
• The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra Holiday performance each December.
• The ELENBE awards for the Performing Arts that are presented in May.
• Community parades.
• The Kelley School Veteran’s Day Celebration each November.
• Rotary Club performances.
• The Newark High School & Newark Middle School musicals each Spring.
• The Lincoln School Second Grade Holiday Performance.
• The Lincoln School Field Day.
• Lincoln School “Farewell Fridays.”
• “The Young Americans’’ outreach tour and group workshops at NCSD every 2-3 years.
• Cabaret Night and Jazz Festival.
• Chamber of Commerce performances.
• Newark students participating in the RPO Holiday Pops Festival Chorus.
• Kelley School RPO field trips to the Eastman Theatre.
• Representation in All-County.
• Representation in Area All-State.
• Representation at the state level in Conference All-State.
• Representation at the Regional level in All-Eastern.
• Participation in local and state sponsored solo festivals.
• Evaluation of ensembles at the State level.
“I’m delighted that Newark Central School District has received NAMM’s Best Communities for Music Education designation a ninth time. It is a well-deserved honor for our music department,” Newark Superintendent Susan Hasenauer said. “During a typical school year, our talented staff engages hundreds of students, parents and other community members who contribute in so many different ways to make our program exceptional and a great success.”