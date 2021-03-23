NEWARK — The Newark Central School District’s “My Brother’s Keeper” Program is sponsoring a virtual artist’s visit featuring acclaimed spoken word poetry artist Shawn William. William, an Oakland resident, will “visit” Newark High and Middle school students March 26.
Ninth-grade English teacher Danielle Ohlson, who co-teaches the Multicultural Studies English 12 Class with high school art teacher Renee Bailey and is the MBK Diversity Coach, arranged for the one-hour virtual assembly. Students from both schools will watch from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on their computing devices.
Ohlson said the overarching theme of the event is the essence of the following famous quote from a speech delivered by social reformer, abolitionist and statesman Frederick Douglass in Canandaigua in 1857: “If there is no struggle, there is no progress.”
“Douglass’ quote is particularly relevant now, especially considering the challenges created by COVID-19,” Ohlson said. “We wish to impress upon our scholars the value of persistence, self-efficacy, and resilience, and how struggle is often the impetus for great social change and creativity. It is our intent to engage students in a presentation that introduces them to a performing artist(s) of color who will share their journey to personal and professional success, highlighting the struggles and challenges they faced, and how they demonstrated self-efficacy, perseverance, and resilience along the way to achieving their goals.”
William has toured nationally for spoken word performances, poetry slams, and workshops. His website says his “vivid and sometimes comical storytelling style is not only related to many audiences, but riveting as well.”
Learn more about him at https://hayti.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Shawn-William-Press-Kit2.pdf and from a YouTube performance at www.youtube.com/watch?v=_BJgC6dJIVA.
After the assembly, nearly two dozen MBK program participants from grades 6, 7, 8 and 10 will participate in an artistic workshop with William from 10 a.m to 3 p.m.