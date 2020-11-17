NEWARK — The Newark Central School District Community has been invited to participate in the Superintendent Search Survey.
An important step of a superintendent search process is collecting feedback from different stakeholder groups. The School District is asking that students, staff, parents and community members complete the Superintendent Search Survey to provide feedback to the Newark Board of Education (BOE) on the desired qualities of the next school superintendent. The BOE will use this information to choose the next superintendent of schools.
The Superintendent Search Survey can be accessed from Nov. 16 — 28 at https://bit.ly/3plr5P3 or www.wflboces.org/newark.
Any questions regarding the Superintendent Search Process should be directed to the Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES District Superintendent, Dr. Vicky Ramos, Search Consultant at (315) 332-7284.