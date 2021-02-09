NEWARK — The Newark Central School District Board of Education has named Susan Hasenauer as the district’s newest superintendent of schools.
Hasenauer joins the Newark district with over 27 years of educational experience, 16 of which have been served in leadership roles. She has a passion for strategic planning and curriculum development resulting in the successful implementation of New York state standards, growth of student achievement and formation of teacher leaders.
She is joining Newark from the Brockport Central School District where she has served as the Assistant to the Superintendent for Elementary Instruction.
Prior to going to Brockport in 2013, Hasenauer served for nearly 19 years in the Rochester City School District, holding a number of administrative and teaching positions.
“We are very excited to welcome Ms. Hasenauer to the Newark Central School District,” said school board President Russell Harris. “Through the search process, it was clear that Ms. Hasenauer’s vision and passion align with our district’s needs and culture. The experience and skills she brings will support and continue to grow our tradition of focusing on Every Student, Every Day.”
“It is an absolute privilege to be joining the Newark Central School District as your next superintendent,” Hasenauer said. “I am ecstatic about meeting each one of you, along with building relationships. The Newark community is one with a strong history and culture, and I look forward to embracing the current opportunities and building on the foundation already in place.”
Hasenauer is scheduled to begin her new position in Newark on Feb. 22.