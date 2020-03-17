NEWARK — Many know that George Washington Carver discovered over 300 uses for the peanut in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. In his Alabama laboratory at Tuskegee University he helped diversify southern agriculture by making the peanut into a valuable cash crop.
Did you also know “…he was born in slavery in 1864…kidnapped by the night riders” while just an enslaved infant and sold with his mother into the deep South? This bit of biographical research was recently shared by L.J. and Michael, two students in Clare Botelho’s fourth-grade class at Newark’s Kelley School, as part of a recent research writing project. Here are some other facts that L.J. and Michael’s classmates found out:
— George Caruthers, one of the first 100 recipients of the Black Engineer of the Year Award, invented a camera to take pictures from the space shuttle. (Brian and Sharrod)
— Reatha Clark King, among the first Black women to be president of a major university (Metropolitan St. University) and later president and executive director of the General Mills Foundation. (Morghan and Haley).
— Jane Cook Wright was the first African American women to be a doctor of chemotherapy whose father, who had suffered gas poisoning in World War I, was the first African American surgeon and cancer researcher at Harlem Hospital. (Mariam, Zana, Addison, Tommy).
— Dannellia Gladden Green is an engineer with a Ph.D. in the study of electronic material and is the founder and CSO of SAGEsse Consulting which provides businesses with cyber security systems. (A’Niyah and Khnoella)
— Shirley Ann Jackson went to school in segregated schools and grew up to become the first African American woman to earn a Ph. D. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and went on to be president of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI). (Annaliz, Elizabeth)
— Patricia Bath was the first African American to complete a residency in ophthalmology and the first African American woman to receive a patent for a medical invention. Her invention has saved many people’s vision. (Ava, Kara)
— Alexa Canady was the first African American woman to become a neurosurgeon. (Madi)
— John P. Moon invented the floppy disc. (Owen)
— Charles Richard Drew, a surgeon and medical researcher, used his skill in blood transfusions to develop techniques for blood storage that helped save lives in World War II. (Joseph)
— Aprille Ericsson Jackson, an instrument (aerospace) engineer, worked on systems for two space flight instruments used in NASA missions to Mars. She was the first African American woman to receive a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from Howard University. (Lily and Ben)
— Mae Jemison, engineer, physician and former NASA astronaut, became the first black woman to travel in space when she served as a mission specialist aboard the space shuttle Endeavor. (Adriana)
— Claude Harvard, who graduated from the Henry Ford Trade School and was denied a union membership because of his skin color, went on to invent an automated piston pin which cleaned the surface of automobile pistons to 1/10,000 of an inch, a process that earned a million dollars. (Jacob, Atleigh, and Paul)
— Earl D. Shaw, a scientist, co-invented the Raman tunable laser that is used to cut glass and to help with medical problems and cell phones. (Quinlan)
— Angella Ferguson made a blood test for sickle cell disease. (Phoenix, Abby, and Peyton)
— Chavonda J. Jacobs Young received a Ph.D. from North Carolina State University in paper sciences and is the administrator of the Dept. of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service. (Madison and Garrett)
— Michael Croslin, an army veteran and engineer born in the U.S. Virgin Islands, invented Medtek 410 & 420 that are computerized blood pressure and pulse monitoring devices. (Olivia and Mason)
The spark for this student research project was generated by a summer graduate course taught by Wayne Action for Racial Equality members in August 2019. The second annual workshop was dedicated to improving teachers’ understanding of how racism has impacted our nation’s development and how to integrate anti-racism principles into teaching.