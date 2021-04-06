NEWARK — The Newark High School Drama Club is producing, and will present, a filmed version of “We Will Rock You — School Edition” that will be available to audiences through streaming.
“Trying to select a show that would fit the streaming restrictions and also highlight our student talent pool was challenging this year,” artistic director Emily Howard said. “However, when I read the first few lines of the show, I immediately emailed Kate Flock and said, ‘I think I’ve found it.’ I think it’s really fun for our students to tackle singing Queen music. I know our audiences will enjoy hearing songs like ‘Under Pressure,’ ‘Another One Bites the Dust,’ ‘Somebody to Love’ and, of course, ‘We Will Rock You.’ I’m hoping the campy nature of the script will lend itself to a unique film.
“Staying socially distant and masked presented some new challenges, but we’re seeing these as opportunities,” Howard continued. “This year we will not be producing a traditional live show on the NHS stage. We are creating a filmed version of the show that will be available for streaming on demand. Our students will be filming the scenes in segments and then creating an end product that will resemble a film instead of your typical stage musical. The students will utilize tools and spaces at NHS such as the audio recording studio. Students will play an integral part designing costumes, hair/makeup, and deciding on film locations. We are brainstorming all of that now but hope to utilize some outdoor spaces around Newark.”
“The setting is a dystopian future where school and society is under the control of Globalsoft Corp.,” she said. “The evil Killer Queen (Bria Dano), accompanied by her sidekick Khashoggi (Cody Acquista), rule the world and control what people listen to. No one remembers rock-and-roll anymore except The Bohemians led by Buddy (Dylan Burley), Brit (Jack Comella), and Oz (Gabriella Taylor). They’ve been waiting for someone to bring rock-and-roll back to life. Galileo Figaro (Jaston Brooks) and Scaramouche (Isabelle Figueroa) are teenage outcasts who bond over ‘Breaking Free’ and work together to bring rock-and-roll back to the world!”
Flock, the musical director of the show, launched rehearsals March 15. For the first time ever, a student director has been appointed. Newark senior Ryan Hermenet is the assistant director of the production.
The cast features Jaston Brooks as Galileo Figaro; Isabelle Figueroa as Scaramouche; Bria Dano as Killer Queen; Cody Acquista as Khashoggi; Dylan Burley as Buddy; Jack Comella as Brit; Gabriella Taylor as Oz; and Natalie Kelley, Brenna Stefanides, Anna Szarek as the Teen Queens.
The ensemble is made up of Brooklyn Baker, Tanner Blaisdell, Esperanza (Ronnie) Braman, Felicity Brey, AJ Comella, Rachel George, Alicia Hernandez, Elijah Malach, Veronica Swann, Cole Talbot, Beatrice Van Riper and Amber Wilson.
Serving on the crew are Blake Aldrich, Andrew Flock, Sara George, Jenna Havert, Meiah Johnson Danzey, Andrew Joslyn and Jadon Kowaleski.
The show will be available to stream at 7 p.m. May 7-8 and 2 p.m. May 9.
Information on how to purchase streaming tickets will be announced soon.