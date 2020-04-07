NEWARK — With access to school buildings being temporarily restricted, Jamie Sonneville, the Newark school district’s technology director, has devised an innovative location at which students or staff could have problems with their district-owned laptops or iPads addressed from 3 to 7 p.m. March 20.
The mission was critical because students are using the 1:1 computing devices they were assigned last fall to access class materials, complete assignments and communicate with teachers online from home.
Sonneville thought the sizable roll-off trailer — on the south side of Newark High School that the IT Department uses for storage — could be used as a temporary repair/swap station.
Those in need responded and it all worked like a charm.
One by one, Aaron Sweet, NCSD Technology Integration Coach, and IT Support Specialist Mike Ishler worked inside the trailer addressing various issues. Devices in need of more complex attention were swapped.
In addition, IT Department Network Technician Tim Liese, working from his home, addressed students’ and staff networking issues.
In all about 65 issues were successfully addressed that evening.
People were so grateful,” Sweet said. “They were so happy to have their devices working again and said it was such a relief.”
“I’m so incredibly proud of the IT team,” Sonneville said. “I can sometimes come up with some really outside of the box ideas, but this staff doesn’t balk at them. They only ask when they should be done and get to work.”
In addition to teachers preparing coursework packets for every NCSD student and distributing them to students and or parents March 17 at the beginning of the recent school closure, iPads for Pre-K through second graders and laptops for grades 3-5 students were sent home with their packets that day. Newark Middle School and NHS students already had their laptops at home.
To learn more helpful information, visit the technology services website found under departments on the NCSD website at https://www.newarkcsd.org/. There you can sign up to participate in helpful video meetings and chats.