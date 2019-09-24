NEWARK — The Newark Central School District has embarked on a new, unified approach to reinforcing behavioral expectations for the 2,100 pre-K through 12th-grade students attending district schools.
The various behavioral expectation acronym logos or mottos that have been the watchwords for students in each of the five schools for several years have been replaced with one unifying objective — “Newark Pride.”
Translated, the expectation for all students is their behavior will be safe, responsible and respectful and will foster a sense of community in their schools.
The district team that devised the “Newark Pride” re-branding envisions the simple, cohesive message will resonate with students because everyone will be on the same page — regardless of what school they currently attend — and know exactly what is expected of them in terms of behavior.
“A major part of this initiative,” said Newark Superintendent Matt Cook in the August newsletter column, “will be ensuring that all five school buildings and all staff are using the same language in referencing behavioral expectations for students.”
“A goal is for this image, created by Newark High School art student Kylie Lewis this summer, to become synonymous with our efforts and the more families and places in our community that are willing to adopt this language and these expectations, the easier it will be for our students to benefit from the consistency.”
Laurie Palmisano, assistant principal at NMS and Kelley School as well as the new SEL coordinator for the NCSD and Sandra Ordan, MTSS coordinator for the district, have set up a system to insure behaviors are being integrated into school life and followed including by having a team of teachers, parents, counselors in each school who will be meeting each month to monitor data regarding their effectiveness.
The new logos and age-appropriate signs related to behavioral expectations are posted in each school building and these expectations are being incorporated into classroom instruction and school assemblies.
One example.
Lincoln School Principal Stephanie Miller developed a creative video, with the help of NSCD Technology Integration Coach Aaron Sweet, involving the district mascots — Sparkle Bear, Red, the Dog and Foxy and Lincoln School Counselor Kris Anderson — that was presented at the pre-K through second grade school’s first Friday assembly to acquaint students and staff with the new logo. See it at www.youtube.com/watch?v=MxarVUAgsos&feature=youtu.be.