NEWARK — Newark Middle School Library media specialist Sam Lovejoy is busy these days signing out and checking in books thanks to an idea he hatched recently to get more students to become bookworms.
The flurry of activity in the library is due to a fun, activities-packed Winter Fun Day promotion Dec. 22. Students earn the right to participate in it by reading books and spending two-hour blocks of time utilizing iReady ELA software. Each book read by students earns them 1 point. For each 2-hour block a student spends actively on iReady, they will earn 1 point.
Points are being be tracked by ELA teachers.
Students can earn points until Dec. 16. On Dec. 17, they will then sign up for their preferred Winter Fun Day activities using the points they have accumulated, with a max of 20 points.
Activities earned are tiered (1 point all the way up to 10 points for each), so every student can participate in some part of the day. The goal is that each student earn at least 1 point and be able to participate on some level in the final activities of the day.
Well publicized throughout the school, Lovejoy says library circulation is growing each day and is “on pace to shatter” the highest month of the library’s circulation since he began working at the school in February.
“Kids are coming in constantly and are telling me how excited they are,” Lovejoy shared. “I had one student tell me that instead of watching TV with his family last night, he decided to read and finish his book so he could grab another this morning to keep earning points! I had another student who told me that he had never actually been into the library during his time at NMS and has now come in twice to grab books since the start of the promotion.”